Mithali Raj is already the leading run-scorer in women's ODI cricket

India captain Mithali Raj has surpassed Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket across the three formats.

The 38-year-old found the 12 runs she needed in Saturday's third one-day international against England to surpass Edwards' total of 10,273.

No-one has scored more runs in women's ODI cricket than Raj, who made her debut in the format in 1999.

She has played 217 ODIs, 11 Tests and 89 T20s in her 21-year career.

Raj reached the milestone with a lofted drive off Nat Sciver for four at New Road.

India currently trail England 6-2 in the multi-format series after they drew the one-off Test and lost the two ODIs.