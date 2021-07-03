Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England have an unassailable 2-0 lead in their current ODI series against Sri Lanka

Royal London ODI Series: England v Sri Lanka Venues: Cardiff, Lord's, Edgbaston Dates: 4-10 July Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on every match on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

England have named an unchanged squad for their upcoming men's one-day international series against Pakistan.

Eoin Morgan's side lead their current series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after a dominant eight-wicket win at The Oval on Thursday.

Somerset batsman Tom Banton, who was called up for the third match against Sri Lanka on Sunday, will remain with the squad.

The first match against Pakistan begins on 8 July in Cardiff at 13:00 BST.

It is followed by a match at Lord's on 10 July, with the series finishing at Edgbaston on 13 July.

England will name their squad for the Twenty20 series against Pakistan later in July.

England ODI squad for Pakistan series

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), George Garton (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).