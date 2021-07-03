Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Thomson was a PE teacher before taking up cricket professionally

Derbyshire have agreed a deal to sign all-rounder Alex Thomson on a two-year deal at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, currently on loan from Warwickshire, has played five T20 Blast matches this season and could make his first-class debut for the club at Nottinghamshire on Sunday.

Off-spinner Thomson has scored 49 runs and taken one wicket in his five T20 appearances for Derbyshire this summer.

Meanwhile fast bowler Michael Cohen has agreed a one-year contract extension.

Cohen has become a regular in the Derbyshire side and took his first five-wicket haul last month when he returned figures of 5-43 against Warwickshire.

"Mikey has shown real promise during his time with us so far, and we're looking forward to seeing him develop further over the next year," head of cricket Dave Houghton told the club website.

"We signed Alex on loan with the view of looking at him for a future move.

"He's impressed us, not only with his quality, but how well he's settled into the dressing room, and I'm really pleased to welcome him permanently."