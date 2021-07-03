Last updated on .From the section Cricket

South African Colin Ingram is back at Glamorgan this year having missed the 2020 season because of international travel problems

County Championship, Sussex v Glamorgan Venue : County Ground, Hove Date : Sunday 3 July Time : 11:00 BST Coverage : Commentary and match reports on BBC Sport website; updates on BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Radio Wales.

Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser will not feature in Glamorgan's Championship match at Sussex.

The Australian pair are not yet clear to return having been forced to isolate after close contact with Nick Selman, who tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, South African batsman Colin Ingram could play his first Championship game since September 2017.

Sussex are also without a group of players, including England seamer Ollie Robinson, because of Covid isolation.

Robinson, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins and Henry Crocombe are out of contention after contact with Tom Clark, who tested positive for the virus.

Robinson would otherwise have been free to play, after most of his eight-match ECB ban for offensive tweets was suspended.

Fellow pace bowler George Garton is on England duty.

Glamorgan had hoped to get the all-clear from health authorities to release Labuschagne and Neser from isolation on the eve of the match, but they remain in isolation.

Ingram has played only limited-overs cricket in the last three-and-a-half years, but his contract allows him to play Championship cricket when needed.

Glamorgan all-rounder Sam Pearce, 23, makes his first appearance in a four-day squad after three T20 appearances.

Glamorgan are in fourth place in group three going into the penultimate round of Championship group games, meaning they are currently set for a place in the second division when the counties are split into three divisions on merit.

Sussex are 28 points behind them at the foot of the group.

Sussex (from): TBC

Glamorgan (from): J Cooke, Lloyd, Ingram, Root, Carlson, C Cooke (c, wk), Douthwaite, Taylor, Salter, Weighell, Pearce, van der Gugten, Hogan.