Sam Northeast has scored 358 Championship runs this season at an average of 32.54

Yorkshire have signed Hampshire batsman Sam Northeast on a short-term loan.

The 31-year-old will be available until 15 July and will be available for two Championship games and a T20 fixture against Notts Outlaws.

Northeast, who began his carer with Kent, has scored more than 10,000 first-class runs, with 25 hundreds, and almost 6,000 in white-ball cricket.

He has not played for Hampshire since their opening match of this summer's T20 Blast against Kent on 9 June.

"We are thrilled to be able to cover the players currently with England or injured with a batsman of Sam's quality," said Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

"Given the strength of our County Championship group, the next couple of fixtures could go a long way in determining the top two places, so Sam will give us valuable experience and batting depth.

"Sam will also be available for the Vitality Blast match when Mark Stoneman returns to Surrey."

Yorkshire, who are currently second in Championship Group One, are away to Northamptonshire on Sunday followed by a home Roses match against Lancashire a week later.

Hampshire have already recruited a replacement for Northeast, with Middlesex batsman Nick Gubbins joining them on Friday for the rest of the season.