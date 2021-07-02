Charlotte Edwards Cup: Sarah Taylor makes 43 not out as Northern Diamonds beat Sunrisers

England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor initially retired from cricket in 2019
Three-times World Cup winner Sarah Taylor inspired Northern Diamonds' first win in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, as they beat Sunrisers by eight wickets in Group B at Chelmsford.

Taylor, who suffered concussion in last weekend's defeat by North West Thunder, hit a fine 43 not out off 35 balls.

Chasing a target of 116-7, partnered by Leah Dobson's 44, the pair shared an unbroken stand of 87.

That helped the Diamonds cruise home on 117-2 with 22 balls to spare.

Sunrisers had done well to set any sort of target after collapsing to 48-6, before a 64-run stand between Jo Gardner (42) and Katherine Speed (26 not out).

There are two games in Group A on Saturday - South East Stars v Central Sparks at Canterbury and Southern Vipers v Lightning at Arundel.

