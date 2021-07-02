Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jade Dernbach's best T20 bowling figures for England were 4-22 against India

Derbyshire Falcons have signed former England T20 international Jade Dernbach on loan for the last four group games of this season's T20 Blast.

Dernbach played 34 T20 internationals for England, taking 39 wickets at an average of 26.15.

The right-arm seamer, 35, replaces fellow Surrey paceman Conor McKerr, who has returned to his parent club.

"Jade's experience in Twenty20 cricket speaks for itself," Twenty20 head coach Dominic Cork said.

"He will give us a different option with the ball.

"Our young bowlers have performed brilliantly so far, and George Scrimshaw and Fynn Hudson-Prentice will be able to learn even more working with a seasoned pro in Jade."