David Lloyd was one of only three Glamorgan batters to make double figures as they were dismissed for 104 at Essex on Thursday

T20 Blast, Glamorgan v Sussex Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Friday 2 July Time: 17:30 BST Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Sport Wales and BBC Sussex Sport on BBC website and on BBC Radio Sussex; match report on website.

Glamorgan and Sussex will both try to recover from heavy defeats the previous night as they meet in the T20 Blast in Cardiff, with both sides suffering Covid-related absences.

Sussex slipped out of the top four as they lost by 63 runs at Middlesex.

Meanwhile Glamorgan were hammered by eight wickets away to Essex to end their last-eight hopes.

The two teams also meet in the Championship at Hove, starting on Sunday.

Glamorgan are without Nick Selman, Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser after Selman's Covid illness, while spinner Prem Sisodiya has a side strain and seamer Timm van der Gugten is rested ahead of the four-dayer.

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard admitted that "everything went wrong" in the loss at Chelmsford, and that his batting line-up is not firing.

"Maybe with Kiran (Carlson) and Dave (Lloyd) at the top, we've found a solution, hopefully that combo can finish the competition strongly with three more games and give us hope going into next year," he said.

"It's up to the others to try to find some freedom. I know what it's like as a batsman when you're out of form and you tense up a bit, and try to force things."

Sussex are without a group of players including England Test seamer Ollie Robinson, Henry Crocombe and Delray Rawlins because of Covid precautions, while Chris Jordan has a groin injury and George Garton is with England.

"If we can play the next four games with a bit more instinct, a bit smarter, I think we'll finish this part of the tournament very well," coach James Kirtley told BBC Sussex Sport.

"There's lots going on, our challenge is to remain focussed. Whether it's Covid, (England) call-ups, the weather, we're in professional sport and we need to ensure we're there with a common goal to beat Glamorgan."

Glamorgan (from): Carlson, Lloyd, Ingram, Root, C Cooke, Douthwaite, Weighell, Pearce, Taylor, Salter, Walker, Phillips.

Sussex (from): Salt, Wright, Head, Thomason, Wiese, Bopara, Ward, Beer, Mills, Lemham, Claydon, Carter, Meaker.