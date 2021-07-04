Last updated on .From the section Counties

George Hill's previous best first-class score was 29

LV= County Championship Group Three, The County Ground, Northampton (day one): Yorkshire 158: Hill 71; Keogh 2-8, Taylor 2-14 Northamptonshire 61-2: Vasconcelos 32*; Bess 1-5 Yorkshire 0 pts, Northants 3 pts Scorecard

George Hill scored his maiden first-class half-century but Yorkshire were bowled out cheaply on day one by Northamptonshire's fine seam attack.

Moved up to open with Adam Lyth, the 20-year-old salvaged an otherwise poor batting display with a mature 71.

Rob Keogh (2-7) and Tom Taylor (2-11) were the pick of the home bowlers as they reduced Yorkshire to 158 all out.

The hosts batted 21 overs before close, losing Emilio Gay and nightwatchman Simon Kerrigan to leave them 61-2.

Opener Ricardo Vasconcelos will resume on 32, with his side only 97 runs behind Yorkshire's first-innings total with eight wickets in hand.

Hill's knock for the visitors came in the face of adversity, with only Gary Ballance (22) able to hang around with him for any vaguely significant period of time.

Lyth went for a 14-ball duck and loan arrival Sam Northeast edged a great Taylor delivery behind on his debut for just three.

Yorkshire were 142-7 after Hill was dismissed lbw by Keogh and their innings was then briskly curtailed.

England bowler Bess trapped Gay for 21 but otherwise came through the remainder of the last session relatively unscathed and will look to build a decent lead on day two.

Northamptonshire sit third in Group Three ahead of this penultimate round of fixtures but will leapfrog second-placed Yorkshire, 12 points above them, with victory.