Lancashire have only lost one County Championship match this summer while Kent are yet to record a win

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day one): Lancashire: Yet to bat Kent: Yet to bat No play Sunday due to rain Scorecard

Heavy rain washed out day one of Lancashire's County Championship game with Kent at Emirates Old Trafford.

With no play possible before or after lunch, the umpires called proceedings off for the day before a planned 15:45 BST pitch inspection as the downpours showed no signs of relenting.

The forecast is friendlier for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday although showers are still expected on each day.

Lancashire top Group Three while Kent, winless but with five draws, are fifth.