Jordan Clark removed Hampshire opener Ian Holland after his dogged 58

LV= County Championship Group Two, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day one): Hampshire 229-7: Holland 58, De Grandhomme 48*; Clark 4-59 Surrey: Yet to bat Hampshire 1 pt, Surrey 2 pts Scorecard

Four wickets from Jordan Clark helped Surrey keep Hampshire in check before rain and bad light brought play to an early conclusion at the Ageas Bowl.

Hampshire closed on 229-7, failing to capitalise on a solid start at 104-2.

Clark's 4-59 was ably supported by two wickets from Rikki Clarke (2-71) and miserly spells from fellow seamers Jamie Overton (1-38) and Ryan Patel.

Ian Holland had battled to 58 at the top of the order while Colin de Grandhomme will resume unbeaten on 48.

Both sides came into this penultimate round of the Championship's first phase just outside the top two places in Group Two.

Hampshire are a point behind second-placed Gloucestershire while Surrey, in fourth, are seven points further back.

Honours appear pretty much even after a truncated first day and New Zealand all-rounder De Grandhomme will hold the key if Hampshire are to accumulate more batting bonus points.

He has struck seven fours in his 76-ball stay at the crease so far and helped the hosts consolidate from 155-5 with a partnership of 61 for the sixth wicket with Lewis McManus (24).

But the Hampshire wicketkeeper-batsman became the fourth of right-armer Clark's four victims when he was caught down the leg side as stand-in Surrey keeper Jamie Smith finished the day with three catches to his name.

Clark also managed to dislodge opener Holland after his 126-ball effort when he chopped on to his own stumps.

The visitors are without England batsman Ollie Pope, who had to withdraw with a thigh strain sustained against Kent in the T20 Blast on Friday. He is expected to have a scan on Monday.

Surrey were also hampered by the absence of overseas signing Kyle Jamieson, who left the field after bowling six overs with the new ball.

The extent of the New Zealand seam bowler's injury is expected to be revealed on Monday.

Surrey all-rounder Jordan Clark told BBC Radio London:

"The boys stuck in really well all day and at 229-7, we would definitely have taken that at the start.

"It will be great if we can kick on in the morning and take three early wickets and keep them under 250.

"It was quite difficult trying to transfer from white-ball to red-ball after a bit of a break, but the ball was moving around a bit at times and it was good to take some wickets.

"We don't yet know the severity of Kyle's (Jamieson) niggle and it was a shame we couldn't see him in full flow today. The lads had to do a bit of extra work as a result, but we did well."