Only 47 overs were possible on the opening day at Trent Bridge

LV= County Championship Group One, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day one): Derbyshire 91-5: Critchley 23, Du Plooy 21*; Fletcher 2-28 Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Notts 1pt, Derbys 0pts Scorecard

Derbyshire slumped to 91-5 against Nottinghamshire at the close of a first day's play heavily affected by rain.

The visitors, who began as one of only three sides who cannot finish in the top two of their groups and progress, scored at less than two an over.

Luis Reece, Tom Wood and Brooke Guest all went for single-figure scores as they stumbled to 40-3 at Trent Bridge.

Leus du Plooy (21no) and Matt Critchley (23) offered brief resistance, but Luke Fletcher (2-28) put Notts in control.

Nineteen of the 47 overs bowled were maidens, including all four by Joey Evison, who finished the day with figures of 1-0.

Fletcher, who conceded just two fours in his 16 overs and bowled 82 dot balls, grabbed the first wicket when he had Reece caught behind by Ben Duckett off a cracking delivery.

Wood then played down the wrong line and was out lbw to Brett Hutton, while Guest edged a full ball from Lyndon James.

Du Plooy and captain Critchley moved Derbyshire on to 75-3 before one of several rain delays intervened.

However, when play resumed, Critchley flashed at a delivery from Evison and was caught by Haseeb Hameed at third slip and Fletcher had Harvey Hosein lbw for a second-ball duck before bad light stopped play with 14 overs remaining.