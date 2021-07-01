Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sussex bowler Mitch Claydon is set to retire at the end of the season.

The Australian seamer, 38, will bring the curtain down on a 17-year career in which he has also played for Yorkshire, Durham and Kent, as well as first-class cricket in New Zealand.

Claydon has played 371 matches across all three formats since his debut in 2006 and has taken 610 wickets.

"All the overs are taking their toll and everything is starting to hurt," he said.

"But I'm committed to finishing the 2021 season and ending on a high."

Having begun his county career at Yorkshire, Claydon won three County Championship titles and two Friends Provident Trophies during his time at Durham from 2007 to 2013.

He also helped Kent win promotion in the Championship in both 2016 and 2018, before he joined Sussex at the end of the 2019 season.