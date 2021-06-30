Glamorgan pair Chris Cooke and Colin Ingram celebrate victory over Essex earlier this month

T20 Blast, Essex Eagles v Glamorgan Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford Date: Thursday 1 July Time: 19:00 BST

Glamorgan seam bowler Timm van der Gugten misses the T20 match away to Essex with a minor ankle injury.

They draft off-spinners Andrew Salter and Tegid Phillips, 19, into the squad, with Phillips included for the first time.

Veteran Michael Hogan is also named in a 14-man group for the game at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Essex are sixth in the South Group with nine points from ten games, one point ahead of Glamorgan.

The Eagles' six-wicket victory over Somerset means they have won three of their last four matches and they choose from an unchanged squad.

"That win is up there with our best performances of the season. It's good that we've got another game on Thursday so we can take the momentum into that and hopefully keep our interest alive in the tournament," said Essex batsman Michael Pepper.

Glamorgan face a rapid turnaround as they face Sussex at home on Friday, 2 July before travelling to take on the same opponents in the Championship in Hove barely 36 hours later - although Sussex have had eight players, including England bowler Ollie Robinson, ruled out following a Covid case.

The Welsh side expect Australian pair Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser to be out of Covid-related isolation on Saturday ahead of the four-day game, following contact with opener Nick Selman, who is now recovering from the virus.

"I think we need to win the lot, we've just got to keep building on the win (by one run over Surrey), it was a fighting performance and if we keep fighting, there'll be more results coming our way," said batsman Billy Root.

"They're a loud bunch in Chelmsford. You've got to embrace the atmosphere and enjoy it with them, it's a good place to be if you don't take anything [from the crowd] personally and enjoy the ride."

Glamorgan won the teams' earlier meeting in Cardiff and have also won the last two completed matches in Chelmsford.

Essex Eagles (from): Buttleman, Wheater (wk), Lawrence, Pepper, Neesham, ten Doeschate, Walter, Hamrer (c), Nijjar, Plom, S Cook, Walter, Snater, Porter.

Glamorgan (from): Carlson, Lloyd, Ingram, Root, C Cooke (capt, wk), Douthwaite, Taylor, Weighell, Salter, Pearce, Sisodiya, Phillips, Hogan.