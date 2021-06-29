Torrens was Ireland team manager at the 2007, 2011 and 2015 World Cups

A cricket match featuring celebrating the life of former Ireland national team manager Roy Torrens and Beechgrove's centenary has been called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A decision to cancel the match was made because "the increasing risks posed by the new variant".

Torrens, who died in January aged 72, played at Beechgrove for Brigade club.

An Irish team, comprised of players who have won over 100, were set to take on a Brigade Select XI side on 4 July.

Torrens managed the men's team from 2005 to 2015 and included the final stages of three ODI World Cups and four T20 World Cups.

On retirement he returned to his lifelong Brigade club in Londonderry's Waterside and was chairman for his last five years.

Former Ireland captain William Porterfield was to have led the Ireland X1 which consisted entirely of players who had each played at least 100 internationals, including current captain Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling and George Dockrell. Fellow squad members Andy McBrine and Craig Young were to have played for Brigade Select.

"Our hearts go out to all in Brigade and to Roy's family but we will work with the Club and the Irish Cricketers Association on alternative plans, and continue to provide our support where we can," said chieft executive of Cricket Ireland Warren Deutrom.

"With less than two weeks until a major international series, and the combination of players not fully vaccinated and a major spike in COVID infection numbers in the region driven by the Delta variant, the risk was considered too high for players, volunteers and attendees.

"We all remained hopeful about the match being able to proceed and had looked at additional measures to keep the national players as safe as possible within the club environment but Tuesday's infection numbers showing the highest rate since January meant we had to make this difficult call.

"We look forward to helping celebrate these occasions at a later date, and would like to thank the Club and event organisers for acting so quickly and cooperatively."