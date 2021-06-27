Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nick Selman scored five runs off five balls in Glamorgan's recent defeat to Gloucestershire

Opening batsman Nick Selman has been ruled out of Glamorgan's T20 match against Middlesex after testing positive for Covid-19.

Overseas duo Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser will also miss the game due to close contact with Selman.

Billy Root and Sam Pearce, who would make his first-team debut if he plays, have been called up to the squad for the match at Radlett.

No date has been set as yet for when the absent trio can return to action.