England v Sri Lanka: Dawid Malan hits 76 as hosts complete 3-0 series win

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments5

Third Vitality Twenty20, Ageas Bowl
Eng 180-6 (20 overs): Malan 76 (48), Bairstow 56 (43); Chameera 4-17
Sri Lanka 91 (18.5 overs): Willey 3-27, Curran 2-14
England won by 89 runs
Scorecard

Dawid Malan hit 76 from 48 balls as England thrashed Sri Lanka by 89 runs in Southampton to complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the Twenty20 series.

Malan shared an opening stand of 105 with Jonny Bairstow, who made 51, in England's 180-6.

Although England lost 5-19 late on, the target proved beyond a Sri Lanka side who were outplayed in all three games.

They were bowled out for 91 with seven balls unused as David Willey claimed 3-27 and Sam Curran 2-14.

Willey had Danushka Gunathilaka caught at second slip with the second ball of the innings and Sri Lanka subsided in embarrassing fashion after a chaotic start.

Chris Woakes, recalled for this series after a six-year absence, claimed 1-9 - the most economical four-over spell for England in T20s - while Sam Billings underlined a ruthless all-round display for the hosts with a brilliant direct hit run-out from deep mid-wicket.

It was England's fourth biggest win in terms of runs in T20s, while Sri Lanka's total was their fourth lowest.

The sides meet at the Emirates Riverside on Tuesday in the first of three one-day internationals, and the evidence of the past four days suggests Sri Lanka face a mighty task against the world champions.

More to follow

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by BLUENOSE, today at 18:18

    Chris Woakes again proving what a class act he is as a cricketer and person - the way ECB have treated him since England's player of the year last year has been a disgrace - Wood or Jordan should make way for him in the World Cup T20 and get him back in the test team ASAP instead of Broad or Anderson (Jimmy of the two) who I'm afraid it's become about their legacy when they hang their boots up

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 18:18

    3 drubbing to be fair. Clearly SL are not at their best but they were simply outplayed in every department. England barely needed to get out if second gear.

    Clear faves for WC.

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 18:17

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by rich b, today at 18:16

    Utterly dominant from England - I wonder if Woakes can force his way into the World Cup squad. Going to be tough to choose the final 15.

  • Comment posted by a_b_manyowa, today at 18:14

    Well done England. Sri Lanka are the Man U or Liverpool of cricket.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC