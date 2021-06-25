Last updated on .From the section Cricket

North West Warriors held on to claim a dramatic one-run victory over Northern Knights in their Inter-Provincial Trophy meeting at Bready.

Chasing 161 to win, Knights took the game to the final over needing 16 runs to win, but came up agonisingly short scoring 14 to finish on 159-8.

William McClintock's 54 off 32 balls had earlier helped Warriors reach 160-6 from their 20 overs.

Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds meet later on Friday afternoon.

Warriors' win sees them extend their lead at the top of the standings, having won three of their four matches so far.

Knights' bowlers started well to reduce their opponents to 31-3 inside seven overs, before McClintock and Shane Getkate (36) put on a fourth wicket stand of 84.

Luke Georgeson bowled McClintock to break the partnership before removing Getkate in his next over as Warriors set their opponents a target of 161 to win.

Craig Young provided the tournament leaders with the perfect start to the defence of their total, taking the wicket of dangerman Paul Stirling in the first over as Knights saw their top four removed inside seven overs.

Their middle order rallied, with Mark Adair's 23 aiding Neil Rock, who led the push to set up a grandstand finish.

Rock was run-out in the second ball of the last over, before Ross Adair his back-to-back fours to set up a dramatic final ball, with four runs required to win. However Adair could only find two as Warriors held on.