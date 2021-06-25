Notts cricketer Peter Trego is looking to seal a qualifying place to play at The Open

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Peter Trego is swapping his cricket bat for a golf club this weekend as he aims to qualify for The Open.

If Trego is successful in a regional qualifier on Sunday he will progress to final qualifying on 29 June.

The 40-year-old has scored nearly 20,000 first-class runs and taken nearly 650 wickets in a professional career spanning over 20 years.

"I've got to the stage in my life where I thought 'just go for it'," he said.

Trego will begin his quest at Hollinwell golf course in Nottinghamshire on Sunday. He is hoping to be one of 12 golfers from a field of 288 to secure a spot for The 149th Open at Royal St George's, being held from 15-18 July.

Trego has played four matches for Notts in this year's T20 Blast, scoring a total of 83 runs

He has an agreement with his sponsor to donate money to the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) for every par, birdie or eagle he makes.

"It's any golfer's dream to play in The Open. It's my first ever event at this level, but I've been playing well and practising hard through the lockdowns.

"The PCA is a charity close to my heart as they do a wonderful job supporting current and ex-cricketers, and their families, when they fall on hard times and are in poor health.

"If I get through to the next stage of qualifying and can hand over a sizeable cheque to the PCA, I'll be one very happy cricketer and golfer," he said.