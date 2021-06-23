Last updated on .From the section Counties

Harry Brook made 83 as Yorkshire overcame a rough start to win comfortably

England's Joe Root made just one before a record T20 Blast sixth-wicket stand from Harry Brook and Jordan Thompson saw Yorkshire Vikings recover superbly to beat Worcestershire Rapids.

Brook (83 not out) and Thompson (66 not out) helped Yorkshire bounce back from 50-5 to 191-5 with a stand of 141 in just 55 balls at Headingley.

Yorkshire then limited Worcestershire for 179-5 to win by 12 runs.

Northants also beat Durham and Somerset eased to victory against Surrey.

It was also a disappointing night for Root's England team-mate Ben Stokes, who made just 11 in Durham's loss to the Steelbacks at Chester-le-Street.

Vikings overcome shaky start to override Rapids

Jordan Thompson shared a 141-run sixth wicket partnership with Harry Brook

Yorkshire moved to the top of North Group thanks to their impressive revival against the Rapids, leapfrogging Notts Outlaws in the process.

The stars of the show were Brook, who hit six sixes in his 54-ball innings, and Thompson who blasted 66 off just 28 deliveries.

It was a innings-saving effort after Yorkshire had been 15-4 when Adam Lyth, Jonny Tattersall, Root and Gary Ballance were all been dismissed by paceman Dillon Pennington (4-24) inside five overs.

In reply, Riki Wessels gave Worcestershire a chance with 77 before he was bowled by Matthew Fisher to leave them 118-4 in the 15th over.

Ben Cox (61 not out) kept their hopes alive, but with 23 needed off the final over was left with too much to do.

Somerset win to dent Surrey hopes

James Hildreth made 72 not out as Somerset picked up the win

Surrey's hopes of gaining ground on leaders Kent in South Group were foiled by Somerset, who picked up only their second win of the T20 Blast campaign.

Jack Leach's 3-28 and a run-out on his T20 debut, a day after turning 30, helped limit the home side to 146-8. Will Jacks continued his fine form in the competition by top scoring with 65.

But only Laurie Evans, Rory Burns and Jordan Clark joined Jacks in making double figures as the innings stumbled.

Somerset eased to their target with eight balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.

James Hildreth finished unbeaten on 72 from 59 balls, while Will Smeed struck five fours and three sixes on the way to a brisk 42 from 29 balls.

Tom Lammonby also played his part, reverse-sweeping his first two deliveries on his way to 23 not out as he took his side home on 149-3 with Hildreth.

Steelbacks see off Durham to pick up first win

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Adam Rossington shared a 125-run partnership as the Steelbacks cruised to victory

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Adam Rossington decimated Durham's bowling attack to secure an impressive nine-wicket win for Northamptonshire, their first victory in the competition this year.

The Steelbacks limited Durham to 157-5 from their 20 overs, with Sean Dickson's career-best 51 from 37 balls the highlight of the hosts' efforts.

Graham Clark (26), Cameron Bancroft (27) and Brydon Carse (20 not out) also chipped in after Stokes was caught superbly in the deep by Graeme White off spinner Mohammad Nabi in the fifth over.

While only Dickson found his timing for the hosts, Vasconcelos (78 not out) and Rossington (59) started the chase rapidly with a stand of 125 in 13.3 overs.

Rossington eventually went, caught by Matty Potts trying to reverse-sweep Liam Trevaskis, but Rob Keogh helped see Northampton through to reach 158-1 with 13 balls to spare.