England v Sri Lanka: Jos Buttler leads hosts to eight-wicket win in first T20

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler has made nine half-centuries in 20 innings as a T20 opener for England
First Vitality Twenty20, Sophia Gardens
Sri Lanka 129-7 (20 overs): Shanaka 50, Rashid 2-17, Curran 2-25
England 130-2 (17.1 overs): Buttler 68, Roy 36, Chameera 1-24
England won by eight wickets
Jos Buttler's unbeaten 68 helped England to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 in Cardiff.

Chasing 130, Buttler and Jason Roy shared an 86-run opening stand before Roy fell for 36 to a stunning catch from Danushka Gunathilaka.

However, Buttler anchored England as they won with 17 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka earlier struggled to 129-7, with Dasun Shanaka making 50 and Adil Rashid taking 2-17 and Sam Curran 2-35.

The second game of the three-match series takes place on the same pitch at Sophia Gardens on Thursday.

Captain Eoin Morgan said before the match that this series would give players the chance to push for selection for the T20 World Cup starting in October.

While Chris Woakes, playing his first international T20 since 2015, bowled tidily, it was Rashid who stood out for the hosts.

He did not concede a boundary in his four-over spell and his variations forced both Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga to hole out to Chris Jordan at long-on.

Despite opting to bat first, Sri Lanka never got going on a slow surface. They went 35 balls without a boundary after losing Danushka Gunathilaka in the fifth over and struggled to put any pressure on England's fielders with their running.

It was only Shanaka's acceleration, moving from 26 off 33 balls to a 43-ball half-century, that gave them a decent total.

In response, Buttler moved to his ninth half-century in 20 innings as an opener, in a performance described as a "masterclass" by Morgan.

After playing carefully early on, Buttler unleashed, hitting eight fours and one six, including consecutive boundaries off Isuru Udana.

Roy struggled for rhythm and his innings was brought to an end by a superb catch by Gunathilaka, leaping full length to his left at mid-off.

Dawid Malan also found the pitch difficult to read, toiling to seven off 13 balls before he was bowled by Udana, but Buttler saw England home with ease.

'England were just class' - what they said

England captain Eoin Morgan on BBC Test Match Special: "It's a great way to start a series that's so condensed.

"The bowlers really did set the tone, so full credit to them. Chris Woakes has come and performed extremely well. Liam Livingstone has done a really good job and taken his opportunity.

"In the chase, Roy and Buttler at the top of the order are a quite formidable pair, and when they play in the fashion that they can be quite intimidating."

England bowler James Anderson on TMS: "England were just class in every department. Their fielding was faultless; the death bowling was great; the spinners in the middle; Adil Rashid was again class.

"Building up to this World Cup, they've now got an opportunity over the next few months to just have a look at people."

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera: "Our batting department was not up to the mark - 130 was not good enough against the number one side in the world.

"Our bowlers gave us a little bit of hope. There are a lot of youngsters in our team but that is no an excuse. We have to adapt to conditions."

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, today at 22:12

    What’s the deal with
    Moeen? Looks like he’s out of favour!?

    You can’t tell me he is worse than Malan for instance! He can bowl economically and IPL showed his batting prowess. This could be the difference in a knockout game, I feel better knowing that he is there at number 8 in a tight run chase with rate going up! He can attack from ball 1!

    We pretty much have the team just 1 or 2 spots left

  • Comment posted by abs, today at 22:11

    Cant see how Srilanka winning even a single game, Even a B team will be srilanka .

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 22:11

    England at their very best

    Bullying all the wee diddy teams

    Not too smart against the might of NZ

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 22:10

    He shouldn’t be anywhere near the England team. What is his inclusion (not to mention Morgan as captain) saying to British Asians? With people like them and Anderson, we may as well stick a sign up saying “non-whites and lgbtqia2s+ not welcome here”.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 22:07

    We'd have knocked them off in 10 overs if Bairstow had opened.

  • Comment posted by UrbanFox, today at 22:06

    Good victory and invaluable game time for squad members

    Still question marks over Malan, talk about sucking momentum out of situation! Luckily didn’t matter here but could so easily do in World Cup

    I accept he is highly ranked, but that means nothing, all it tells me is that he is a selfish player who plays for averages!

    We have great depth in squad and so far so good, hope everyone gets a game

  • Comment posted by ALAW, today at 22:03

    These players would get more quality games playing T20 blast than this Sri Lanka team, won't be watching, just another ECB money grab. Weird how we have such a strong team for this but didn't for the test matches.....hummmmmm

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 22:01

    Meanwhile there was a proper 6 day test finishing today.

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 22:11

      Matthew replied:
      Not a proper Test if it was 6 days

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 22:00

    Very good win. Sri Lanka look very poor. Brilliant to see Mark Wood at full speed hitting 150 kph. Buttler must be a nightmare to bowl to when he's on song like he was tonight. Hoping Sri Lanka get better for tomorrow and the ODI's

    • Reply posted by wolsey41, today at 22:05

      wolsey41 replied:
      150kph ?? 90+mph thank you

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 21:59

    Nice to know we can beat the team in 8th position in the T20 rankings !

  • Comment posted by Robbie, today at 21:56

    SUPERB!!!

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 21:55

    Why does Morgan have to tinker all the time ?
    First over of the game Woakes bowling.
    Dot ball.
    Dot ball.
    Dot ball.

    Morgan comes over,has a chat,lots of pointing,makes a field change,WHY ?

    Oh and Woakes bowled a wide next ball !

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 22:05

      Matthew replied:
      Terrible captain that bloke Morgan who has totally transformed our white ball side since the 2015 world cup debacle.

