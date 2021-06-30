Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Ed Sheeran, peas & archaeology - find out more about The Hundred stars

Cricket's newest competition, The Hundred, begins on 21 July, and it will be broadcast extensively across BBC Sport.

There will be 18 games shown live on BBC TV and iPlayer, consisting of 10 men's and eight women's matches, as well as both finals.

The first match of The Hundred - a women's fixture between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals - will be live on BBC Two.

During the competition, lead presenter Isa Guha will be joined by Michael Vaughan and Phil Tufnell, as well as Carlos Brathwaite and England women's captain Heather Knight, for insight and analysis.

The award-winning Tailenders podcast team, including Greg James, Felix White and James Anderson, will also be part of the TV coverage during the competition.

Every game - men's and women's - will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra, accompanied by a Hundred playlist on BBC Sounds and BBC Introducing.

Also on BBC Sounds, the popular No Balls podcast, hosted by Manchester Originals players Kate Cross and Alex Hartley, will bring insight and fun from within the tournament itself.

Hundred players including Tymal Mills, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Steven Finn will join BBC radio teams, along with England fast bowler Olly Stone, ex-England opener Michael Carberry and Australia Big Bash star Chris Green.

There will be innovative daily coverage of the competition on the BBC Sport website, including live texts, match clips and in-depth features. There is a new, dedicated Hundred section on the website.

"We are absolutely thrilled to bring The Hundred live across BBC TV, radio and online to reach a new generation of cricket fans," Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said.

"Our expert line-up, which includes some of the very best current players, will bring an unmatched combination of knowledge, entertainment and analysis for this exciting new competition."

BBC Sport's Hundred commentary team includes current England players Heather Knight and James Anderson

What games are on TV?

The Men's Hundred Date Teams Time Channel 22 July Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals 18:00 BBC Two 24 July Trent Rockets v Southern Brave 14:00 BBC Two 25 July London Spirit v Oval Invincibles 14:00 BBC Two 31 July Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals 14:00 BBC Two 1 August Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets 14:00 BBC Two 10 August Manchester Originals v London Spirit 18:00 BBC Two 11 August Southern Brave v Welsh Fire 18:00 BBC Two 14 August London Spirit v Oval Invincibles 18:30 BBC Two 17 August Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix 18:00 BBC Two 21 August Men's final 14:00 BBC Two

The Women's Hundred Date Fixture Time Channel 21 July Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals 18:30 BBC Two 10 August Manchester Originals v London Spirit 15:00 BBC iPlayer and Sport website 11 August Southern Brave v Welsh Fire 15:00 BBC iPlayer and Sport website TBA TBA TBA TBA 15 August Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals 15:30 BBC iPlayer and Sport website 17 August Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix 15:00 BBC iPlayer and Sport website 20 August Women's eliminator 15:00 BBC Two 21 August Women's final 14:00 BBC Two

What is the Hundred?

It's all very simple. It's a new competition in which eight freshly formed teams, representing seven cities from around the UK, compete against each other. Each team has both a men's and women's side.

The format of matches? That's simple too: 100 balls per team, most runs wins.

Each team will meet each other once, apart from their paired 'rivals', whom they meet twice (home and away).

There will be 32 league matches in total, with the top three finishers competing in the Finals Day (top team automatically reaches the final, with second versus third for the other spot in the final).

Apart from the opening two matches, each day will begin with a women's match followed by a men's match.