The Hundred: How to follow new 100-ball tournament across the BBC
Last updated on .From the section The Hundred
Cricket's newest competition, The Hundred, begins on 21 July, and it will be broadcast extensively across BBC Sport.
There will be 18 games shown live on BBC TV and iPlayer, consisting of 10 men's and eight women's matches, as well as both finals.
The first match of The Hundred - a women's fixture between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals - will be live on BBC Two.
During the competition, lead presenter Isa Guha will be joined by Michael Vaughan and Phil Tufnell, as well as Carlos Brathwaite and England women's captain Heather Knight, for insight and analysis.
The award-winning Tailenders podcast team, including Greg James, Felix White and James Anderson, will also be part of the TV coverage during the competition.
Every game - men's and women's - will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra, accompanied by a Hundred playlist on BBC Sounds and BBC Introducing.
Also on BBC Sounds, the popular No Balls podcast, hosted by Manchester Originals players Kate Cross and Alex Hartley, will bring insight and fun from within the tournament itself.
Hundred players including Tymal Mills, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Steven Finn will join BBC radio teams, along with England fast bowler Olly Stone, ex-England opener Michael Carberry and Australia Big Bash star Chris Green.
There will be innovative daily coverage of the competition on the BBC Sport website, including live texts, match clips and in-depth features. There is a new, dedicated Hundred section on the website.
"We are absolutely thrilled to bring The Hundred live across BBC TV, radio and online to reach a new generation of cricket fans," Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said.
"Our expert line-up, which includes some of the very best current players, will bring an unmatched combination of knowledge, entertainment and analysis for this exciting new competition."
What games are on TV?
|The Men's Hundred
|Date
|Teams
|Time
|Channel
|22 July
|Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals
|18:00
|BBC Two
|24 July
|Trent Rockets v Southern Brave
|14:00
|BBC Two
|25 July
|London Spirit v Oval Invincibles
|14:00
|BBC Two
|31 July
|Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals
|14:00
|BBC Two
|1 August
|Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets
|14:00
|BBC Two
|10 August
|Manchester Originals v London Spirit
|18:00
|BBC Two
|11 August
|Southern Brave v Welsh Fire
|18:00
|BBC Two
|14 August
|London Spirit v Oval Invincibles
|18:30
|BBC Two
|17 August
|Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix
|18:00
|BBC Two
|21 August
|Men's final
|14:00
|BBC Two
|The Women's Hundred
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Channel
|21 July
|Oval Invincibles v Manchester Originals
|18:30
|BBC Two
|10 August
|Manchester Originals v London Spirit
|15:00
|BBC iPlayer and Sport website
|11 August
|Southern Brave v Welsh Fire
|15:00
|BBC iPlayer and Sport website
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|15 August
|Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals
|15:30
|BBC iPlayer and Sport website
|17 August
|Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix
|15:00
|BBC iPlayer and Sport website
|20 August
|Women's eliminator
|15:00
|BBC Two
|21 August
|Women's final
|14:00
|BBC Two
What is the Hundred?
It's all very simple. It's a new competition in which eight freshly formed teams, representing seven cities from around the UK, compete against each other. Each team has both a men's and women's side.
The format of matches? That's simple too: 100 balls per team, most runs wins.
Each team will meet each other once, apart from their paired 'rivals', whom they meet twice (home and away).
There will be 32 league matches in total, with the top three finishers competing in the Finals Day (top team automatically reaches the final, with second versus third for the other spot in the final).
Apart from the opening two matches, each day will begin with a women's match followed by a men's match.