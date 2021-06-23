Chris Cooke will lead Glamorgan at the Bristol County Ground

T20 Blast, Gloucestershire v Glamorgan v Kent Date: Thursday 24 June Time: 18:30 BST Venue: Bristol County Ground Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Radio Bristol and BBC Sport Wales, plus match report, on BBC Sport website and app

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke says his side have to "catch fire" in the second half of the T20 Blast group stages.

Gloucestershire are in the fourth and final qualifying spot in the South Group, two points ahead of Glamorgan, before Thursday's meeting in Bristol.

They thrashed Kent by eight wickets in their most recent game.

Glamorgan, meanwhile, winners over Middlesex the last time they took the field, have not had a ball bowled in trips to Sussex and Somerset.

Gloucestershire are without batsman Ian Cockbain after he suffered an ankle injury while batting against Kent, George Scott coming into their squad, while Glamorgan's squad is unchanged.

Thursday's hosts were narrow winners by four runs in the opening game of the competition in Cardiff.

"Gloucestershire are a dangerous side and they turned us over in the first game so we're going to have to play really well to go to Bristol and get two points," Cooke told BBC Sport Wales.

"We've got a decent record over there, it's usually a really good wicket so there's some good feelings going there again."

But Cooke realises Glamorgan will need to improve on their points haul from the first half of the competition in order to reach the knock-out stages.

"It's usually around 15, 16 or 17 points to get in (to the last eight) but this is a competition where if you catch fire at the right time, you get momentum at the right time and you can sneak into a quarter- final," he added.

"We're in fifth place at the moment so with a couple of wins you could be right up there, so a couple of massive games coming up for everyone to be really excited about."

Glamorgan bowled mostly spin in their 2020 success in Bristol but with the tournament played earlier in the season than previously, Cooke says the surfaces are not are helpful for slower bowlers.

"The pitches are a bit different to last year it seems, a bit more nibbly, the seamers have been dominating but there's definitely room for the spinners in our team and they did well in Bristol last year, so that could definitely happen again," he said.

Gloucestershire (from) Hammond, Dent. Bracey, Phillips, J Taylor (c), Howell, Higgins, Smith. Worrall, Shaw, Payne, Scott, Worrall, M Taylor.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Ingram, Labuschagne, Lloyd, C Cooke (c), Carlson, Taylor, Douthwaite, Neser, Weighell, Cullen, van der Gugten, Sisodiya, Walker.