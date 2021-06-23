Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Abi Sakande made his last appearance for Sussex in a Championship game against Lancashire in July 2019

Leicestershire have signed former Sussex pace bowler Abi Sakande on a contract until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who left Hove in 2019, has been playing for the club's second XI so far this summer.

"It'll be a good chance for him to get involved in professional cricket once again," said head coach Paul Nixon. external-link

Sakande has taken 40 wickets in 18 first-class games, with best figures of 5-43, and has also appeared in 10 50-over matches.