World Test Championship final: New Zealand beat India on sixth day to become world champions

ICC World Test Championship final, Hampshire Bowl (day six - reserve day)
India 217 & 170: Pant 41, Southee 4-48, Boult 3-39, Jamieson 2-30
New Zealand 249 & 140-2 (Williamson 52*, Taylor 47*)
New Zealand win by eight wickets
New Zealand were crowned the first Test world champions after completing a stunning eight-wicket win over India on a dramatic sixth day of the final in Southampton.

A draw looked likely when play began but New Zealand dismissed India and completed a tricky chase of 139 with relative ease as time ran out.

India resumed 64-2, 32 ahead, only for Kyle Jamieson to remove captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara before their lead had passed 40.

Rishabh Pant gave India hope with a counter-attacking 41 but skied a catch to Henry Nicholls, who clung on brilliantly running back from gully.

Pant's wicket sparked the loss of the last four wickets for 14 runs and left India 40 short of what would have been a challenging target.

New Zealand lost openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway with the finish line more than 100 runs away but captain Kane Williamson and the experienced Ross Taylor steered New Zealand home superbly.

Williamson, who crucially overturned an lbw dismissal when on one, finished 52 not out and Taylor, put down on 27 by Pujara, unbeaten on 47 as New Zealand won with seven overs left.

It saw New Zealand topple cricket's superpower India and claim the biggest win in their history - their first triumph in a major global cricket tournament.

The action on the reserve day, needed because of all the time lost to the weather earlier in the match, also provided a fitting finale to the World Test Championship which was introduced in 2019 to provide greater context to the world's oldest and longest format.

New Zealand win brilliant finale

This was Test cricket at its best - a race for runs and wickets with the ticking clock adding further intrigue.

Throughout it all, New Zealand, as is their style, managed to look typically calm, despite the atmosphere from the crowd of around 3,000 spectators largely supporting their opposition.

After the Black Caps' bowlers broke open the match, their batting line-up held their nerve.

A start was provided by the openers before Latham unwisely came down the pitch to Ashwin and was stumped. India's off-spinner the had Conway lbw with 106 still needed.

The crucial moment came when Williamson was given out lbw by umpire Michael Gough. It was a straight ball from Ashwin and, after calling for a review, the captain was reprieved when ball-tracking showed the ball would have missed leg stump.

The crowd's delirium turned to quiet disappointment.

From there Williamson and Taylor weathered an initial storm before becoming more expansive in their unbroken partnership of 96.

Williamson was dropped on 45 by Bumrah but at that point the win was already certain.

Taylor completed the win by flicking four through the leg side, a moment that was calmly celebrated by the players but done so wildly by a section of 100 or so New Zealand supporters in the stands.

It is a win few will begrudge Williamson's side after their heartbreaking loss on these shores in the 2019 World Cup final against England.

India fall at final hurdle

India, who qualified for this final by finishing top of the points table ahead of second-placed New Zealand, will ultimately rue their batting efforts in this match.

Despite conceding a 32-run first-innings lead, they began the final day with hope of victory but those hopes soon faded through wasteful batting and fine New Zealand bowling.

Kohli was removed by Jamieson for the second time in the match in the sixth over of the day, the India captain pushing at a wide ball he could have left and edging through to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Pujara followed in Jamieson's next over, edging to first slip when unsure whether to play or leave.

Pant kept any slim hopes alive with an attacking knock - he put on 37 with Ajinkya Rahane and 33 with Ravindra Jadeja - but when he was caught India's lower order folded in the face of more fine bowling from Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Urged on by Kohli, the India supporters roared their bowlers on and their effort could not be faulted.

Had Pujara taken a straightforward first slip chance to dismiss Taylor when 55 were still needed, things may have been different. Ultimately, India did not have enough runs to defend.

They now have more than a month in the UK before a five-Test series against England, which marks the start of the next Test Championship cycle, begins on 4 August.

'World Cup disappointment forgotten' - reaction

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "All that disappointment of the World Cup two years ago is forgotten - at least for now.

"Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor faced a real battle when they came together. What a tremendous performance from New Zealand."

Former New Zealand captain Jeremy Coney: "New Zealand have been aiming for this for a long time so it's the end of a long journey. They have played their hearts out. It's a victory for discipline over a team with more flair. The conditions certainly suited New Zealand."

New Zealand bowler Tim Southee, speaking to Sky Sports: "The first World Test Championship winners sounds pretty good. There's been a lot of hard work gone into it.

"We never give up, there's a lot of heart in this side so it's very satisfying to look back together on what we've achieved over the last few years."

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 19:06

    New Zealand definitely champions, India and King Kohli just was not your day, drop catches, no serious partnerships, but also hats off to you for not playing for a draw.

  • Comment posted by SteveOut, today at 19:05

    Well done NZ - thoroughly deserved!
    Well done India, outstanding runners up.

    And lets for once praise cricket’s administrators for planning the backup day without which this would have been a “what if” draw.

    How many past drawn matches could have been great finishes like this if an backup day had been scheduled in the event of rain?

  • Comment posted by KarlWBA, today at 19:05

    What a fantastic sporting nation NZ is, the players and pundits are always class acts, they deserve this competition win and everything they've strived to be plus lots more credit than they often receive...well done to all concerned great job....

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 19:05

    As an India fan, I'd like to say Congrats to New Zealand and if I had to see India lose, I'm glad it's them, because New Zealand are the classiest group of players (with their cricket and off the field exploits), and are the most gracious of winners and in defeat as well.
    Nice to see them win after the WC heartbreak and nice to see that "nice guys" can win a trophy!

  • Comment posted by Anders 4077th, today at 19:05

    Too hidden on the BBC website.

  • Comment posted by Seti, today at 19:04

    And... The whole cricketing world is happy!

  • Comment posted by Vikesh Sharma, today at 19:04

    Indian players and their thoughts were back home due to the COVID situation. I don't personally believe they really put in the effort due to this and it just shows their priorities and thoughts were in a more important place. So not really too fussed that we lost.

  • Comment posted by ninja, today at 19:03

    Well done to most people's 2nd favourite national team. Well deserved. India fell short today but can be proud of there contribution to a very good match.

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 19:03

    5 Day Test Cricket and superb well Yes folks it went to the Spare Day needed due to Our lovely weather.

    Well done NZ for the win and to India too for making it a game.

    Like many say Test Cricket back on the scene so let's enjoy the First Test Championship win.

  • Comment posted by mj, today at 19:03

    Congratulations New Zealand A well deserved win. Well played India, but today you were second best.

  • Comment posted by davey bones, today at 19:01

    There is no doubt India are the best team in India, unfortunately they are generally second best anywhere else.

    • Reply posted by RKP80, today at 19:04

      RKP80 replied:
      Except Australia

  • Comment posted by hansie, today at 19:00

    Best and fairest win the mace

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 18:59

    India would have won, on Indian dustbowls.

    It's not fair, boo hoo.

  • Comment posted by Edward, today at 18:59

    Well done them. Paricularly after the farcical world cup " Loss "

  • Comment posted by ben, today at 18:59

    Would like to see more test cricket on not -home conditions. great game

  • Comment posted by smoozeness, today at 18:59

    That must heal the scars from the WC a little. No team deserves it more. Very well done NZ.

  • Comment posted by Zed, today at 18:59

    Well done the Kiwi's well deserved win against a very good India side that towelled up Australia in Australia.

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 18:58

    Great result for Test cricket.

    To the unsportsmanlike Indians fans booing Williamson onto the pitch... You reap what you sow.

    • Reply posted by Hostamosta, today at 19:05

      Hostamosta replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by DaveH-MK, today at 18:58

    Well done NZ, definitely the best Test team in the world.
    Unfortunately, it has shown that the ICC has absolutely no interest in Test cricket, as deciding the title holders by playing a Single Test Match in a country with no hope of providing 5 days of playable weather made the whole exercise a lottery.

    • Reply posted by PelhamBarton, today at 19:04

      PelhamBarton replied:
      Think of the structure of this competition as comparable to the Sheffield Shield. The matches over the season (SS) or the two years (WTC) are really the main part of the competition. The final is a showpiece to give a sharp ending to it.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 18:58

    So happy for NZ to win this they're a great spirited team. Crazy test but ended in a result. Phew!

