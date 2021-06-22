Keaton Jennings: Lancashire batsman signs long-term deal

Lancashire's Keaton Jennings
Keaton Jennings, who last won an England cap in 2019, has two centuries from 17 Test matches

Lancashire batsman Keaton Jennings has signed a new long-term contract with the Old Trafford outfit.

Jennings, 29, joined Lancashire from Durham at the start of the 2018 season and has since made 38 first-class appearances for the Red Rose county.

The former England Test match opener has scored 7,932 first-class runs and made 19 centuries, while he has also reached four List A tons.

The length of his new deal had not been disclosed.

"I have immensely enjoyed my time here so far and it was a no-brainer when it came to discussing a contract extension," said Jennings.external-link

"I have experienced so much in the game already at domestic and international level that I can pass on to the next generation of players, but I'm also coming into a prime age for batsmen and hope I can put together some big, match-winning scores."

