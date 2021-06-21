Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Cooke hopes to return at Sophia Gardens

T20 Blast, Sussex Sharks v Glamorgan Date: Tuesday 22 June Time: 19:00 BST Venue: 1st Central County Ground, Hove Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Sport Wales on BBC Sport website, also on BBC Radio Sussex DAB: match report BBC Sport webiste

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke is named in the squad to face Sussex in the T20 Blast in Hove, after missing two matches with a hamstring problem.

Cooke was injured in the warm-up to the win over Middlesex and missed the washed-out at Somerset.

But Ruaidhri Smith misses out with a hamstring injury.

Sussex will be without Chris Jordan on England T20 duty in Cardiff, but could field recent Test debutant Ollie Robinson and ODI call-up George Garton.

They have beaten Glamorgan in six out of seven T20 matches in Hove, the other game being abandoned when Sussex were set for victory.

The Welsh side's only away victory in the fixture came at Arundel in 2017, when Colin Ingram hit Glamorgan's fastest limited-overs hundred off 46 balls.

Sussex have won their three completed games with two rained off, while Glamorgan have two victories, three defeats and a wash-out so far.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Ingram, Labuschagne, Lloyd, C Cooke (c), Carlson, Taylor, Douthwaite, Cullen, Neser, Weighell, van der Gugten, Walker, Sisodiya.

Sussex Sharks (from): Salt, Wright (c), Head, Bopara, Rawlins, Wiese, Garton, Robinson, Beer, Lenham, Mills, Carter, Thomason, Crocombe.