Tom Moores is the son of Notts head coach Peter and has scored more than 3,000 runs and has more than 200 dismissals for the county

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Moores has signed a new contract which will keep him at Nottinghamshire until the end of the 2024 season.

Moores came through the ranks at Trent Bridge and has become the club's first-choice wicketkeeper across all formats.

"I do love playing white-ball cricket, it's exciting and fast-paced," said Moores, 24.

"But I've been quite pleased with how I've done this year in the red-ball too, which is just as important to me."

Director of cricket Mick Newell said: "Tom continues to mature as a cricketer and he is now one of the senior players in the dressing room across all formats.

"The fact he sits top of the charts for dismissals [36] this summer in the County Championship shows the commitment he has put into improving his glovework.

"With the bat he has shown he can adapt to the situation in red and white-ball cricket."