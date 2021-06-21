Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Who would join Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson in a combined India and New Zealand Test team?

India and New Zealand are battling it out in the World Test Championship final, but who would make a combined XI from the two best teams on the planet?

Batters Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are surely shoo-ins, but who keeps wicket? And how do you choose between all of those quality fast bowlers?

Make your choices below, listen to Test Match Special's experts debate their selections, then share your final XI with your friends.

You can follow the remainder of the World Test Championship final on Test Match Special, with video highlights on the BBC Sport website.