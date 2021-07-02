Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Jonny Bairstow and Katie George are two of Welsh Fire's England stars for The Hundred

Their women's line-up boasts the best female wicketkeeper the game has seen, while their men have a wealth of county experience and a destructive top order. Here's BBC Sport's guide to Welsh Fire.

The coaches: A World Cup winner and local knowledge

Gary Kirsten and Mark O'Leary will lead the Welsh Fire men's and women's sides

Taking charge of the men's team is former South Africa international turned globetrotting coach, Gary Kirsten.

Kirsten played more than 100 Test matches and nearly 200 ODIs for South Africa before becoming a highly-regarded coach.

He led India to 50-over World Cup glory in 2011 but has plenty of short-format experience as well, having coached Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Australia head coach Matthew Mott was set to lead the women's team but has since opted out, with Mark O'Leary stepping up to replace him.

O'Leary has considerable experience. He was assistant coach to Western Storm when they won the Kia Super League in 2019 and was later promoted to head coach.

Ones to watch: Powerful Pollard and amazing Ahmad

Qais Ahmad and Kieron Pollard are two of Welsh Fire's overseas stars

It's near impossible to find a T20 league around the world that West Indies' limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard hasn't featured in.

The big-hitting all-rounder has notably played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL for 11 consecutive years, and helped them win their fifth title in 2020.

Many deflated bowlers have been at the receiving end of Pollard's brutal batting and as recently as March he proved he is still a force to be reckoned with when he hit six sixes in an over against Sri Lanka.

It was a toss-up between 20-year-old Qais Ahmad and England's Tom Banton for the second spot here but the Afghan international just pipped it due to the impact a good leg-spinner can have in short-format cricket.

Ones to watch: The heir apparent and an all-time great

Whisper it quietly but Welsh Fire have got an exciting summer ahead

Sarah Taylor no longer plays international cricket, but her reputation as a legend of the game remains. She was once described by Adam Gilchrist as the best wicketkeeper in the world, male or female - and that's some praise indeed.

Taylor retired from international cricket because of anxiety but she has recently started playing again for the Northern Diamonds in the women's regional competition.

"The kind of pressure to play cricket for a career was actually really tough for me," she told the BBC in April. "But now I am a lot happier in myself and I can take on a lot more challenges, and Welsh Fire is one of those."

Katie George is arguably the natural successor to England's legendary Katherine Brunt: a fast, feisty bowler who can also give it a whack with the bat.

Her England appearances have been promising so far but she's been plagued with injuries recently so will be coming into the competition without much game time.

The young guns: Matt Critchley and Alex Griffiths

Alex Griffiths and Matt Critchley are two of Welsh Fire's young stars

Derbyshire's 24-year-old leg-spinning all-rounder Matt Critchley had a remarkable start to 2021 in the County Championship with both bat and ball, the highlight being scores of 109, 84 and eight wickets in a match against Worcestershire.

And while he hasn't quite found his rhythm in the T20 Blast yet, there's plenty to suggest he can play a big part for Welsh Fire.

Another all-rounder looking to make an impact in the women's side is Wales' very own Alex Griffiths.

The 19-year-old became a full-time professional cricketer last year when she signed for Western Storm and is currently recovering from a knee injury that has halted the start of her 2021 season.

What's impressive about Griffiths is her strike-rate - she finished with the fourth highest (118.48) in last year's inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, with a top score of 80. Not bad for a player so young - and while opening the bowling at the same time.

Why Welsh Fire will win The Hundred

Welsh Fire will be hoping Sophie Luff has plenty of runs to celebrate during The Hundred

The men's team will win The Hundred because of their all-rounders - Pollard is naturally the first who comes to mind, but their county stalwarts of Ryan Higgins, David Lloyd and Critchley should also be instrumental. You could even put Liam Plunkett in that category too, with his lower-order power hitting.

Cardiff is renowned for its small straight boundaries and its pitches have produced low-scoring games all year so far, so having plenty of different bowling options who can also hit a long ball will be a blessing.

The women's team will win The Hundred because of the experience of their big names. Yes, it's a new format to everyone, but players like Sarah Taylor are more than used to playing on the big stage and in pressure situations.

Domestic experience will also play a big part and in that regard, look no further than Somerset's finest Sophie Luff. Arguably one of the unluckiest county cricketers to have not played for England, Luff is now also a professional with Western Storm and is one of the most consistent batters on the circuit.

Why Welsh Fire won't win The Hundred

Will Tom Banton be able to show why he's one of England's most exciting stars?

Both the men's and the women's side both probably share the same weakness: their England players.

There is no doubt the ones they have can be gamechangers: Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope and Tom Banton for the men, Katie George and Bryony Smith for the women.

But Pope is likely to miss part of the competition due to England commitments, and Bairstow's fluctuation in and out of the Test side could also disrupt the Fire's top order. That would leave a big weight on Banton - nobody doubts his talent; he is one of England's most exciting white ball prospects, but he is still very young.

A lot then rides on Pollard for the batting, and while the likes of Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett and Josh Cobb are established county players, how will they fare against some of the best bowlers in the world?

For the women, George has so much potential but is she over her injury problems? Bryony Smith has only played one ODI and three T20s for England, and similarly to Banton, she has a lot of potential but has only been on the fringes of the international side so far.