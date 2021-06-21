Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The entire first day of the game was lost to the weather - the same fate may befall day four

Persistent rain has again frustrated India and New Zealand on day four of the World Test Championship final at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

The square is covered, with the 10:30 BST start delayed, no immediate prospect of play and further rain forecast throughout the day.

After day three, New Zealand reached 101-2 in reply to India's 217 all out.

Although a reserve (sixth) day is available, more time being lost to the game diminishes hope of a result.