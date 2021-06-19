Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

England captain Heather Knight says she would like to see women's Tests played over five days after their one-off match against India ended in a draw.

Knight's side were on top for much of the Test in Bristol but the third afternoon was wiped out by rain, making it difficult to force a result.

England have drawn their past three Tests and have not won a red-ball match since January 2014.

"Five day Tests could maybe be the way forward," Knight told BBC Sport.

England play a Test every two years as part of the Women's Ashes multi-format series, but India had not previously played one for seven years.

Australia's victory over England at Canterbury in 2015 was the last time a women's Test ended in a result.

Four day Tests are a legacy of the amateur era, where players often had to juggle playing international cricket alongside their other commitments.

Asked if she would like to see five day Tests, Knight said: "100% - we just ran out of time a little bit.

"So many games have ended in draws and a little bit of rain and slow play didn't help our cause.

"I think if there was another day, what a finish that would have been."

Women's Tests have often been played on unhelpful pitches, making it difficult to force a result.

There was criticism when it was announced that the Bristol match would be played on a used pitch - an oversight for which the England and Wales Cricket Board later apologised.

England World Cup winner Alex Hartley said it was the principle of not preparing a fresh wicket that sent a negative message.

"The pitch was absolutely fine. We saw a little bit of turn at lunch on day one which isn't ideal," Hartley told Test Match Special.

"There was nothing wrong with the pitch so I can't criticise that. But that oversight would never happen in men's cricket, so why did it happen in women's?"

England had a fine chance for victory after reducing India to 240-8, but a stubborn 104-run ninth-wicket stand ultimately meant each side had to settle for two points in the multi-format series.

"Of course it was frustrating," Knight added.

"I think the way we played all game we were trying to move the game forward and force that result.

"Obviously the rain on day three didn't help us very much and not getting all the overs in was not ideal as well, but we did everything we could."

The first of three one-day internationals begins in Bristol on 27 June.