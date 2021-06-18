Last updated on .From the section Cricket

LV= Insurance Test, day four of four England 396-9 dec (Knight 95, Dunkley 74*, Rana 4-131) India 231 (Verma 96, Ecclestone 4-88) & 340-8 (Rana 80*, Verma 63, Ecclestone 4-118) Match drawn; each side takes two points apiece in multi-format series Scorecard

England were denied a first Test victory since 2014 after a stubborn India ninth-wicket partnership ensured a draw on a tense final day of the one-off match in Bristol.

Sneh Rana gritted her way to an unbeaten 80 off 154 balls and shared a 104-run stand with fellow debutant Taniya Bhatia as the light faded on England's chances.

The tourists had earlier suffered another collapse, slipping from 171-2 to 240-8, with Sophie Ecclestone once again impressing with 4-118 - raising hopes of an exciting final session as England chased victory.

But India's stubbornness ensured that each side took two points apiece in the first game of the multi-format series.

Although the ending came in slightly farcical fashion, with the players taken off for bad light as the game drifted aimlessly, it has still been a fine example of what women's Tests can achieve.

England have played positively since the opening day in Bristol and, were it not for the rain on day three, would likely have secured a deserved win.

That is not to take anything away from the India lower order, who dealt with everything that came their way in their first Test for seven years.

Ecclestone was the standout bowler for England, overcoming a difficult morning to bowl with flight and guile, and she was well supported by a miserly Nat Sciver, who conceded just 21 runs in 16 overs.

The first of three one-day internationals in the multi-format series takes place at the Bristol County Ground on 27 June.

