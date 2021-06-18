England v India: Hosts draw gripping Test after stubborn ninth-wicket partnership

By Amy LofthouseBBC Sport in Bristol

LV= Insurance Test, day four of four
England 396-9 dec (Knight 95, Dunkley 74*, Rana 4-131)
India 231 (Verma 96, Ecclestone 4-88) & 340-8 (Rana 80*, Verma 63, Ecclestone 4-118)
Match drawn; each side takes two points apiece in multi-format series
England were denied a first Test victory since 2014 after a stubborn India ninth-wicket partnership ensured a draw on a tense final day of the one-off match in Bristol.

Sneh Rana gritted her way to an unbeaten 80 off 154 balls and shared a 104-run stand with fellow debutant Taniya Bhatia as the light faded on England's chances.

The tourists had earlier suffered another collapse, slipping from 171-2 to 240-8, with Sophie Ecclestone once again impressing with 4-118 - raising hopes of an exciting final session as England chased victory.

But India's stubbornness ensured that each side took two points apiece in the first game of the multi-format series.

Although the ending came in slightly farcical fashion, with the players taken off for bad light as the game drifted aimlessly, it has still been a fine example of what women's Tests can achieve.

England have played positively since the opening day in Bristol and, were it not for the rain on day three, would likely have secured a deserved win.

That is not to take anything away from the India lower order, who dealt with everything that came their way in their first Test for seven years.

Ecclestone was the standout bowler for England, overcoming a difficult morning to bowl with flight and guile, and she was well supported by a miserly Nat Sciver, who conceded just 21 runs in 16 overs.

The first of three one-day internationals in the multi-format series takes place at the Bristol County Ground on 27 June.

England v India - fixtures & results
DatesMatchVenueResultPts available
16-19 JuneTestBristolMatch drawn4 (2-2)
27 JuneFirst ODIBristol2
30 JuneSecond ODITaunton2
3 JulyThird ODIWorcester2
9 JulyFirst T20Northampton2
11 JulySecond T20Hove2
14 JulyThird T20Chelmsford2

  • Comment posted by BSG, today at 18:39

    Good fightback from India. 5th Day would have been interesting.

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 18:38

    Women's Tests should go 5 days but, for whatever reason, they don't. Barring a collapse, England would've won this game with a fifth day.

    Great performance by Rana and probably did deserve a debut 100. Umpires kept them on longer than they should have, though.

  • Comment posted by Fundoopg, today at 18:35

    Such arrogance by BBC and commentators here. India were 170+ ahead and 2 wickets left and game was perfect in balance and India might fancy chance to win if there was a 5th day. Well done India

    • Reply posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 18:40

      mushtaq elahi replied:
      Behave. This pitch had no demons in it. I would have fully expected England to chase 200 on that, day 5 or not. If a debutant no. 8 is making 80* then it's not that bad.

  • Comment posted by CVH, today at 18:34

    Should be a another one or two test matches.
    And it should be played over five days as same as the men.

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 18:34

    I have no problems with the batting side staying on the field for the final hour even if a draw can be agreed. It was unsporting of the English players to get tetchy just because the Indian batters wanted to get to a hundred or a fifty, those are milestones that don't come around often and especially in women's test cricket where tests aren't played as frequently as the men's.

  • Comment posted by itsallgammon, today at 18:32

    What a shame this wasn't a five day test. The athletes deserved it. One of the best game of cricket I've seen for some time. Thank you Ladies!! There must surely be more. Both sides deserved a great deal of credit. The end result may have been a draw but CRICKET won

