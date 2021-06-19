Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes has been putting the work in at Durham in the nets as he recovers from a broken finger

England all-rounder Ben Stokes will make his first appearance since recovering from a broken finger for Durham in Sunday's T20 Blast fixture against Birmingham Bears.

The 30-year-old picked up the injury playing in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals in April.

It will be his first outing for the Durham Jets since 2018.

He has not been included in England's squad for this month's one-day international series against Sri Lanka.

But his inclusion for his county side is a welcome boost for Durham, with the squad affected by Covid cases.

The entire second team and their coaching staff were ordered to isolate this week after a member of the backroom team tested positive for coronavirus following a second team T20 game against Lancashire at Chester-le-Street.

They only had 11 fit players for the midweek game against Lancashire and Paul Coughlin limped out of that game, which already saw coach Will Gidman re-registered as a player as 12th man.