The Knights' bowling attack restricted Lightning's batsmen to 152-8

Northern Knights responded to an opening day defeat with a 22-run win over Leinster Lightning on day two of the Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy.

Luke Georgeson and Ruhan Pretorius both hit 31 to spearhead the Knights' innings as they posted 174-7.

Lightning, who recorded a seven-wicket win over Munster Reds on Friday, fell short of the target, managing 152-8.

The competition continues on Saturday afternoon with the Reds taking on North West Warriors at Pembroke.

Having managed just 134 runs in their defeat by the Warriors a day earlier, the Knights produced a far more accomplished display with the bat to set a very competitive total.

Georgeson's 18-ball 31 set the tone for the innings before the middle order of Mark Adair (17), Neil Rock (15), John Matchett (23) and Ross Adair (21 not out) put the Knights in a strong position at the end of their 20 overs.

Ireland's Josh Little was the pick of the Lightning's bowling attack, taking 3-26 including the crucial wicket of Georgeson, who had threatened to cause further damage.

The Knights found an early breakthrough with Graeme McCarter removing Kevin O'Brien, who announced his retirement from international one-day cricket on Friday, in the second over.

Of the Lightning's top six, only Irish ODI captain Andrew Balbirnie (42) scored more than 10 runs as the Knights' bowling attack thrived, with Ross Adair taking the prized wickets of George Dockrell and Lorcan Tucker in the same over.

Barry McCarthy's late flurry, 24 off 12 balls, briefly threatened to make a contest of the game in the final overs but the Knights held on for a deserved win.