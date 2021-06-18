Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

McDonald has coached Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and Big Bash side Melbourne Renegades

Andrew McDonald will not take up his position as men's coach at Birmingham Phoenix in the inaugural season of The Hundred this summer.

McDonald, 40, has pulled out because of logistical and personal reasons caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

McDonald is assistant coach of Australia, whose upcoming tour of West Indies ends three days after The Hundred begins on 21 July.

New Zealand legend Daniel Vettori is expected to replace him.

Vettori, who played 113 Tests and 295 one-day internationals for the Black Caps, was due to be McDonald's assistant but BBC Sport understands he will step up on an interim basis.

McDonald will still act as a consultant to the Phoenix and it is hoped he will return to the head coach role in 2022.