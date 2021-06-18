Sussex given suspended points deduction after five fixed penalties
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Sussex have been handed a suspended points deduction after receiving five fixed penalties in a 12-month period.
The club admitted breaching the England & Wales Cricket Board's directives in a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.
Sussex players have shown dissent at an umpire's decision on five occasions between 2 August last year and 7 May.
The points deduction will be implemented if Sussex incur a further two fixed penalty breaches in any competition in the next 12 months.
A cricket disciplinary commission decided the Hove-based outfit would be docked 12 points in the County Championship and/or two points in the T20 Blast and/or two points in the One-Day Cup.
The precise nature of the points deductions will be decided by a panel depending on the seriousness of any future breaches and the competition in which they occur.