England v India: Hosts on top despite rain and half-century from Shafali Verma

By Amy LofthouseBBC Sport in Bristol

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments9

LV= Insurance Test, day three of four
England 396-9 dec: Knight 95, Dunkley 74*, Rana 4-131
India 231 (Verma 96, Ecclestone 4-88) & 83-1 Verma 55*
India trail England by 82 runs
Scorecard

England put themselves in a strong position in the one-off Test against India despite much of the day being wiped out by rain in Bristol.

India, resuming on 187-5, were bundled out for 231, trailing England by 165, with Sophie Ecclestone taking 4-88.

Heather Knight asked India to bat again and England struck quickly, dismissing Smriti Mandhana to leave the tourists 29-1.

However, teenager Shafali Verma once again impressed, making an unbeaten 55 to guide India to 83-1, still 108 runs behind England.

India, who had been cruising at 167-0 on Thursday, collapsed to lose eight wickets for 30 runs.

Left-arm spinner Ecclestone claimed a wicket in her first over of the day and ran through the India lower order, while Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole produced two stunning, swinging deliveries to wrap up the innings.

Brunt's dismissal of Mandhana as India followed on put the hosts firmly on top, but they will need to push hard after losing 52 overs to rain.

There will be 108 overs bowled on the fourth and final day when play begins at 11:00 BST.

England impress before Verma's counter-attack

England were clearly energised after taking five wickets in the final session on Thursday, with plenty of noise around the bat from the first over.

Ecclestone took three wickets for nine runs in her first five overs, trapping Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia lbw, before wicketkeeper Amy Jones took a superb reaction catch to dismiss Sneh Rana.

Brunt, who spent much of the second day's play furious and frustrated, then struck straight away with the second new ball, producing a sharp inswinging delivery to bowl Pooja Vastrakar.

Knight had no hesitation in sending India back out to bat after Shrubsole had bowled Goswami, but Verma played yet another mature innings to keep the tourists hanging in.

Verma's game is not just built on power. There is pure timing, shown by the back-to-back cuts she played off Shrubsole that raced to the boundary.

When she brought up her half-century, 40 of those 50 runs had come from boundaries. Bar one ugly swipe at an increasingly unamused Brunt, there was barely a chance offered.

Mandhana fell early to Brunt, pushing at a wide delivery and sending a thick edge to Nat Sciver at second slip, but Deepti Sharma was obdurate, at one point registering one run from 44 balls.

She was warned by the umpires for time wasting as the rain drew in, but she was able to stay strong enough with the bat to stop any further damage.

Katherine Brunt sticks her tongue out at Shafali Verma
England's Katherine Brunt was locked in a fascinating battle with India teenager Shafali Verma

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by forceara, today at 17:53

    Draw written all over. Both teams looking equaly good.

  • Comment posted by LMAV, today at 17:51

    Shafali Verma seems a star in the making and quite fearless. Afraid I don't think 108 overs will be enough tomorrow, even assuming the rain keeps away.

  • Comment posted by Carole Kirkwoods Warm Front, today at 17:49

    To all the people who were on here yesterday sneering at women's cricket: I'm sure you would all have defended the ball from Brunt that bowled Vastrakar with ease.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Maggot, today at 17:48

    Fantastic. Everything in this game is fantastic. The players! Fantastic. The standard of cricket. Fantastic. The umpires. Fantastic. The commentary and analysis. Fantastic. The TV coverage. Fantastic.The BBC match reports. Fantastic! Just bloody fantastic!

    • Reply posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 17:51

      mushtaq elahi replied:
      I agree, Gunner-Idiot!

      Such a shame that you aren't and no doubt you'll proceed to spew your bile on here for the rest of the evening like you did yesterday.

  • Comment posted by beacon brian, today at 17:44

    How hot is Sophie ecclestone ! Woe

    • Reply posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 17:49

      mushtaq elahi replied:
      Is this seriously the first thing you thought of?

      Why am I not surprised?

  • Comment posted by DrCajetanCoelho, today at 17:39

    Hats off to the very young and dynamic Indian batswoman. 96 runs in the first innings and 55 Not Out in the second is a memorable performance on debut for upcoming Shafali Verma. Well played. All the best on Day Four.

  • Comment posted by betterthanthar, today at 17:39

    Shame rain has blighted a great game of cricket. Hopefully there will be a full day tomorrow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport