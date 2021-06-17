Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Azeem Rafiq played 169 games for Yorkshire across all formats, making a highest score of 100 and taking a 217 wickets

The employment tribunal case between Azeem Rafiq and his former club Yorkshire has failed to find a resolution.

Former spinner Rafiq, 30, filed a legal claim against the club after making allegations he suffered racist abuse.

Yorkshire opened a separate independent investigation into those allegations in September, which is ongoing.

In a statement, Yorkshire said it "is sorry to say that resolution did not prove possible".

It added: "As the matter is still within the Employment Tribunal process, it would be inappropriate to comment further. We now expect the case to be listed for a private Case Management Conference."

The hearing took place on Wednesday and Thursday in private in Leeds.

Rafiq revealed last year how he would "dread" playing for Yorkshire, claiming "institutional racism" at the county left him close to taking his own life.

In his legal claim, the former England Under-19 captain alleged discrimination and harassment on the grounds of race, as well as victimisation detriment in his efforts to address racism at the club.