Wayne Madsen has scored more than 3,000 runs in T20 cricket, including 20 half-centuries

Derbyshire batsman Wayne Madsen will be out for eight weeks because of a hamstring injury.

The 37-year-old suffered the injury in their T20 Blast game against Lancashire on 9 June.

It was hoped it would only keep him out for four to six weeks, but Derbyshire have now revised that figure upwards.

Madsen is set to miss their two County Championship games next month as well as the beginning of the One-Day Cup, which starts on 22 July.

"A further hamstring scan has revealed more damage than initially diagnosed and the batsman is waiting for a specialist to review the images," a club statement said.

Madsen is one of nine Derbyshire players currently out because of injuries.

Of the others, all-rounder Alex Hughes and pace bowler Dustin Melton will not play for four to six weeks because of a side strain and heel bone stress fracture respectively.