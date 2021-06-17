Durham: Players isolating due to member of staff testing positive for Covid-19
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Durham say a number of their players and staff are self isolating after a member of their support staff tested positive for Covid-19.
BBC Radio Newcastle understands the club have just 11 first-team players available for their T20 Blast fixture with Lancashire on Thursday.
Coach Will Gidman, 36, has registered as a player to carry out 12th man duties, while Ben Stokes - recovering from a broken finger - has also made himself available if needed.
"As a precaution and following government guidelines, a number of our playing squad and support staff are undertaking a period of self-isolation," a club statement said.
"The club will continue to strictly follow all government and ECB guidance to ensure the safety of our staff and spectators."