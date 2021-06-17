Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland and Zimbabwe will play a total of eight matches in the series in August

Stormont will host two additional T20s to Ireland's series against Zimbabwe while there's two date changes for their games with South Africa.

Ireland and Zimbabwe will meet in the extra matches on 22 and 24 August.

The first date switch in the South Africa series sees the T20 game scheduled for Malahide on 20 July move to the 19th.

The other change is at Stormont, with the T20 now to be played on 24 August instead of the 25th.

Both series will form part of the World Cup Super League, with 10 qualification points for the eight available places up for grabs in each fixture.

A 2-1 series defeat by the Netherlands earlier this month left the Irish with just two wins from their opening nine matches, with hopes fading of making the 2023 tournament in India.

Ireland home summer 2021 schedule