Orla Prendergast is part of the Ireland squad to play North West Thunder

Ireland women will warm up for August's World Cup qualifier with a T20 match against North West Thunder at Old Trafford Cricket Ground on 1 July.

The match will be the first part of a double-header, with the Vitality Blast match between Lancashire Lightning and Worcestershire Rapids following it.

North West Thunder will play in the ECB's new regional T20 competition this year.

Laura Delany will captain Ireland's 13-player squad for the match.

"This will be a fantastic opportunity for our players to play a high-quality fixture in an international stadium in front of - hopefully - a vibrant crowd," said Ireland women's head coach Ed Joyce.

"The experience of the occasion will be great, however, with the T20 World Cup European qualifier the following month, it is crucial that our players are getting competitive, quality cricket. We see this fixture as a key part of our build-up to that qualifying tournament.

"We are delighted to welcome Mary Waldron back into the set-up after being away in Australia for 18 months. I know Mary has been keen to get back home and join up with the squad, and her experience and skill will be a welcome addition to the playing group."

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.