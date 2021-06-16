Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matt Quinn has twice taken four wickets in a Championship innings for Kent this season

Kent have agreed a three-year contract with Essex pace bowler Matt Quinn to begin next summer.

The 28-year-old will, however, immediately rejoin the club on loan for the remainder of the current season.

Quinn was previously loaned to Kent in May and has taken 12 wickets in four County Championship appearances at an average of 19.33.

"We're delighted that Matt has chosen to join us on a long-term basis," said Kent director of cricket Paul Downton.

"He brings something different to our seam attack as we continually look to improve the strength and depth of our squad."

New Zealand-born Quinn made his first-class debut in 2013 and has claimed more than 250 wickets in all forms of the game.

"He has had to face long periods out of the game due to the back injury he sustained in 2017 but has worked hard to get back into first-team contention ever since," said Essex head coach Anthony McGrath.

"We are blessed with very talented bowlers at the club but, unfortunately, Matt has sometimes found his opportunities limited as a result."