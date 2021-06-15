Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

England and Heather Knight last played a home Test against Australia in 2019

England v India - one-off Test Venue: County Ground, Bristol Dates: 16-19 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England captain Heather Knight says her side are "desperate to put on a show" in their one-off Test against India, which begins in Bristol on Wednesday.

England have not played a Test against anyone other than Australia since 2014, while India have not played the format for six years.

India won their last meeting at Wormsley by six wickets.

"Each one of us is desperate to be that player who will put in the [game-changing] performance," Knight said.

The India series will follow the same format as the points-based Women's Ashes, with four points on offer for the winner of the Test and two if it is drawn.

The Test will be followed by three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s, each worth three points.

While England have played three Tests in the past six years, they have struggled against Australia, drawing twice and losing in Canterbury in 2015.

"It's a real challenge, and that is what is so great about Test match cricket," Knight, who will captain England for the 100th time, said.

"We play so much white-ball cricket that to train for something slightly different, and a different challenge that we only get every couple of years, is really nice.

"A bit of variety makes things fun."

Used pitch 'unfortunate' - Knight

The pitch for the Test has already been used, having been played on for 37 overs during a Gloucestershire men's T20 on Friday.

While a used pitch may encourage more turn as the game goes on, it could also have the opposite effect.

The pitch could flatten out and slow down, thereby making it difficult to force a result.

Women's Tests have been criticised for being dull in the past, with pitches a big part of the issue, and it is unlikely that a men's Test would played on a used pitch.

England tried to get the pitch changed, with Knight admitting it was "not an ideal" situation.

"It is unfortunate and we would much rather be on a fresh one, but we don't know how it is going to play yet," she told BBC Sport.

"We're confident we've got the team to be able to take 20 wickets and score the runs to win a Test match.

"We can moan about it later - we've just got to play what's in front of us, we can't use it as a negative or an excuse or frustration."

It is the first time that Bristol will hold a Test and it is understood that the late confirmation of the match - with England initially due to play a white-ball series against South Africa - may have led to the oversight.

England have never beaten India on home soil but 11 of their 15-player squad have Test experience, compared to eight of India's.

Shafali Verma, who is the top-ranked T20 batter in the world, could make her debut at the top of the order for the tourists.

However, captain Mithali Raj - one of seven players who featured in the victory over England in 2014 - does not want to overburden her young team-mates.

"It's been seven years since the last Test and most of the players played predominantly white-ball cricket in those years," she added.

"We don't want to burden young players with expectations. We just want them to play their game and enjoy it."