Marnus Labuschagne has top-scored in two of Glamorgan's three T20 games in 2021

T20 Blast, Glamorgan v Kent Date : Wednesday, 16 June Time : 17:00 BST Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage : Live ball-by-ball commentary via BBC Sport website, plus match report; live on BBC Radio Kent DAB.

Glamorgan host an unbeaten Kent side in the T20 Blast on Wednesday featuring England batsmen Zak Crawley and Sam Billings back from international duty.

Billings will return to Cardiff a week later as part of England's T20 squad against Sri Lanka.

Glamorgan, who have one win from three games, will choose from an unchanged 14-man squad.

The match will start at 17:00 BST because of issues in repairing one set of floodlights in Cardiff.

Glamorgan have been heavily reliant on Marnus Labuschagne so far, with the Australia batsman responsible for three out of the four half-century or more scores recorded by the team. Nick Selman is the the only other batsman to contribute a fifty.

"I'm delighted with how Nick Selman's done at the top of the order with David Lloyd, they give us a lot of energy, while it was nice to see Kiran Carlson hit some form against Surrey," said Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard.

"We'll stick with what we have at the moment. Kent are a strong side going well followed by Middlesex visiting on Friday, two very tough games and we know we'll have to be at our best."

Glamorgan effectively have a maximum crowd of around 1,500 in a stadium holding almost 15,000 because of Welsh Government implementation of social distancing rules.

But Maynard is philosophical about having relatively small numbers at Sophia Gardens.

"Everyone's frustrated, but coronavirus is a very dangerous disease and if that means it's only 1,500 and that's what's best for society, then that's what we should adhere to," he added, speaking to BBC Sport Wales.

"We're following strict protocols as a club, people need to be as patient as they can be. There's a fantastic live-streaming service for people to watch and yourselves (BBC) who cover it.

"We've got to stick together and do the right things to allow us more freedom later in the summer, hopefully."

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Lloyd, Labuschagne, Ingram, C Cooke (c, wk), Carlson, Douthwaite, Taylor, Neser, Salter, Smith, Weighell, van der Gugten, Sisodiya.

Kent Spitfires (from): Bell-Drummond (c), Denly, Crawley, Billings, Robinson, Blake, Leaning, Cox, Stevens, Stewart, Ahmad, Milnes, Gilchrist, Klaasen, Logan.