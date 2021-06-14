Glamorgan fans watched their team play against Lancashire on 3 June as part of the Welsh government's pilot scheme on the return of fans to sports events

Glamorgan have warned cricket fans they could still miss out on attending games this summer - despite crowds being allowed back at grounds.

Crowds of up to 10,000 are now allowed in Wales, subject to social distancing.

Glamorgan had hoped to welcome almost 3,000 fans back to Sophia Gardens for games in June, including England's T20 game with Sri Lanka.

Chief executive Hugh Morris has admitted the actual figure is likely to be half that.

Morris has based that warning on the Welsh government's latest social distancing guidance.

"Some of the many thousands of cricket fans who have bought tickets for matches in Cardiff this summer will be frustrated and disappointed not to be able to attend these matches," Morris said.

Wales' social distancing rules remain at two metres, compared to one metre-plus rules in England and Scotland.

Under the rules in England 6,500 fans were present each day during England's first Test against New Zealand at Lord's, while 18,000 were allowed inside Edgbaston every day for the second Test. Lord's has a capacity of 30,000, while Edgbaston can hold 25,000.

In a statement, Glamorgan say an assessment by independent consultants confirmed a possible attendance of 2,982 at the 15,643-capacity Sophia Gardens, but that latest 'Safe Events' guidance issued by Welsh government last week stated that only same-household members could sit together and all others must be two metres apart.

As a result, Glamorgan say the number of fans who can attend games - including England's matches with Sri Lanka on 23 and 24 June - will be "significantly lower".

Morris said: "We have no option but to comply with the Welsh government legislation which is likely to mean an actual capacity of around 1,500 spectators at our stadium for as long as social distancing remains at two metres in Wales.

"In effect, for every single match ticket bought, we are losing the nearest 11 seats to accommodate the social distancing legislation as fans who have bought in groups, and not from the same household, will be required to sit two metres apart.

"Obviously the situation creates many logistical and financial challenges for the club, which we are currently working through to ensure we are able to welcome as many supporters as possible within these restrictions."

Glamorgan joined other sporting organisations in Wales in December to call on the Welsh government to not only permit the safe return of fans to sport in Wales, but also to reconsider the two-metre social distancing rules at stadiums.

The first pilot events for the return of fans took place in May, including EFL play-off games featuring Swansea City and Newport County and the Wales-Albania football international friendly at Cardiff City Stadium on 5 June.

Glamorgan also hosted a pilot on the first day of their County Championship match with Lancashire before the decision to allow all stadiums to open their doors again, provided safety guidelines are followed.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) confirmed on Monday it would welcome 8,200 fans back to Principality Stadium for Wales' summer tests against Canada and Argentina.

Glamorgan - who are also scheduled to host a one-day international between England and Pakistan on 8 July as well as The Hundred's Welsh Fire franchise - say they will monitor Welsh government legislation for further updates.

Morris added: "The health and safety of cricket fans remains our number one priority.

"Recent sports pilots have shown how larger capacity crowds can be achieved safely and we want to work with the Welsh government to ensure more cricket fans are able to return to Sophia Gardens as soon as possible."

The Welsh government declined to comment.