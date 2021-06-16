A New Zealand side led by Kane Williamson (right) beat Virat Kohli's India 2-0 in their most recent series, in New Zealand in 2020

India and New Zealand meet in the inaugural World Test Championship final on Friday.

At stake at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton is the honour of being crowned the best side in the world.

But who will win?

In one corner, India - cricket's true superpower, backed by a nation of 1.4 billion people and led by an icon of the game and global superstar Virat Kohli.

In the other, New Zealand - a country with a population of fewer than five million, beaten finalists in the past two World Cup finals, but with a team who have just dispatched England with ease.

The BBC Sport and Test Match Special team gaze into their crystal balls to predict how this much-anticipated match will pan out...

Michael Vaughan, former England captain

I fancy New Zealand. I know I'm going to get absolute pelters on social media for going against India. But the way New Zealand played in the two Tests against England, I think they're going to do it. They are a high-class cricket team - I like every aspect of their game.

New Zealand play long periods of disciplined cricket, with bat and ball. They bat with a great maturity and read the situation perfectly. If you analyse Test cricket, generally it is the side that are able to cover all the bases the longest that wins, and New Zealand are able to do that because they have a very skilful bowling attack.

Prediction: New Zealand

Alastair Cook, former England captain

New Zealand are going to win. They're two matches further into match-sharpness after the series win against England - they're used to playing under pressure and in English conditions.

The only thing they've got to deal with is the selection question - and getting the balance of the side right. I hope they go in with Ajaz Patel, the left-arm spinner, but that means one of their big four seam bowlers - Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner or Matt Henry - who have done such a good job for them, isn't going to play.

Prediction: New Zealand

Isa Guha, former England seamer

I'm going to go for India. They have got tremendous depth in their squad, the big guns are back and they are a quality outfit under the leadership of Virat Kohli. They've got an unbelievable top six - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant are a world-beating line-up - and they've got pace bowlers to back it up. They have a wonderful bowling attack, probably the best in the history of Indian cricket.

I'm really excited about the prospect of the two teams going head to head.

Prediction: India

How the batting compares India Test average Test average New Zealand Shubman Gill 34.36 41.84 Tom Latham Rohit Sharma 46.69 76.50 Devon Conway Cheteshwar Pujara 46.59 53.60 Kane Williamson Virat Kohli 52.37 45.76 Ross Taylor Ajinkya Rahane 41.28 43.40 Henry Nicholls Rishabh Pant 45.26 37.89 BJ Watling

Sunil Gavaskar, former India captain

It will be India because of their all-round strength in both batting and bowling. With the weather being warm over the last few days, I expect the pitch to wear out faster, and that will bring the India spinners into play.

Prediction: India

Craig McMillan, former New Zealand batsman

I'm picking New Zealand because of the preparation they've had for the final - these two Tests against England have been outstanding. New Zealand have got players in form, they've got confidence, and right at this moment they're the best side in the world. New Zealand should be confident - it's our third World Cup final.

India are a dangerous side and you'd be silly to write them off, but over the five days - or maybe the six days - the consistency of New Zealand will just get them home. It will be one hell of a game.

Prediction: New Zealand

Jonathan Agnew, BBC cricket correspondent

I've been really impressed by New Zealand. They're by far the better prepared team, they've got a big squad, most of them are in good form, and they've just beaten England, so morale is high. Bowling in English conditions and New Zealand conditions is very similar, so that gives New Zealand the edge if conditions are like that. But dry weather around suggests the pitch will take a bit of turn.

Although India have been kicking their heels at the Ageas Bowl, they do have a good attack themselves. My heart says it would be wonderful for New Zealand cricket if they win this - but my head says India.

Prediction: India

Jeremy Coney, former New Zealand captain

The England series was very good 'practice' for those games - you couldn't get better. And New Zealand have become such a stable side. They keep the batting simple - they defend their stumps, and anything wide they either attack or leave. It's very effective and they know how to get decent runs in the first innings.

If New Zealand get a decent start in the game, the odd little moment goes their way and they're accurate with catching, they'll be a test against India. India play a more expansive game, so there may be more opportunities for New Zealand because of that.

Prediction: New Zealand

Phil Tufnell, former England spinner

There will be two fantastic teams on show with some world-class cricketers. New Zealand have had very good preparation, but the powerhouse that is India will win because they've got a better spin bowler in Ravichandran Ashwin, and are slightly better in the batting department.

It's going to go down to the wire. I've got to go for India, but it will be tight.

Prediction: India

Alison Mitchell, Test Match Special commentator

I'm going to go with New Zealand given they've had more preparation and actual Test cricket in England. They're a very organised side and all the players know their roles. Conditions in England are a little more akin to playing in New Zealand. It's their time to win a major final.

Prediction: New Zealand

Daniel Norcross, Test Match Special commentator

These are two evenly matched sides, the best two teams in the world. Having two Tests against England was a perfect warm-up for New Zealand. They've been able to look at their entire squad and they've got great depth.

New Zealand go into the final as favourites - but only just. A lot of people will be surprised by that - surely India, the powerhouse of world cricket, would be? However, I would have it as New Zealand by a margin of 52%-48%. It promises to be a thriller.

Prediction: New Zealand

