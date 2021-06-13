Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glamorgan's last T20 victory at the Oval was a four wicket win over Surrey in July 2018

T20 Blast, Surrey v Glamorgan Date : Thursday, 10 June Time : 18:30 BST Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage : Joint commentary from BBC Radio London and BBC Sport Wales via BBC Sport Online

Glamorgan face the toughest test of their T20 campaign as they take on Surrey away.

The home side have thrashed both Middlesex and Somerset to record the best net run-rate of the early stages of the competition.

Glamorgan travel on the back of a seven-wicket home win over Essex, after losing to Gloucestershire.

They will hope opener David Lloyd recovers from a hand injury.

He was able to bat against Essex after being forced off the field for treatment during the opposition innings.

Glamorgan's Australian star Marnus Labuschagne has scored 152 runs for once out in the first two games, sharing a match-winning century stand against Essex with Nick Selman.

"It's good to get the W, but it's a long tournament and we'll just try to build off that performance and keep getting better each game," Selman told BBC Sport Wales.

"We enjoy playing at the Oval, it'll be good to play in front of a decent crowd and the boys are looking forward to that."

Glamorgan have a strange T20 record at the Oval, with six wins out of seven completed matches on the ground.

But they were also bowled out for just 44, their lowest-ever score in the competition, in 2019.

Surrey field Jason Roy, Sam Curran and Tom Curran from the England T20 squad due to face Sri Lanka in Cardiff later in June.

"The way the guys are going, there's lots of confidence, the games keep coming and we're back at the Oval," Sam Curran told BBC Radio London.

"Everyone knows their role, there's a really good vibe around the group. I love playing for Surrey, and to play at the Oval on Monday, Thursday and Friday is really exciting. I can't wait to play in front of all the members and fans."

Surrey (from): Roy, Jacks, Evans, Smith (wk), S Curran, J Clark, Overton, T Curran, Dunn, Batty (c), Moriarty, Amla, R Clarke, Geddes, Patel.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd, Selman, Labuschagne, Ingram, C Cooke (c, wk), Carlson, Douthwaite, Salter, Smith, van der Gugten, Sisodiya, Taylor, Neser, Weighell.