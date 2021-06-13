England v New Zealand: Tourists win by eight wickets to take series
|Second LV= Insurance Test, Edgbaston (day four of five)
|England 303 (Burns 81, Lawrence 81*) & 122 (Wagner 3-18, Henry 3-36)
|New Zealand 388 (Young 82, Conway 80, Taylor 80, Broad 4-48) & 41-2
|New Zealand won by eight wickets
England's dismal second-Test defeat was confirmed inside an hour on the fourth morning at Edgbaston, giving New Zealand a 1-0 series win.
The home side lost their last wicket to the first ball of the day, Olly Stone edging behind off Trent Boult.
It meant New Zealand had only 38 runs to chase, which they did inside 11 overs to win by eight wickets.
England go down to their first home series defeat since 2014, when Sri Lanka won a two-match series 1-0.
It is New Zealand's first success in England in 22 years and leaves them in fine fettle heading into the World Test Championship final against India at the Ageas Bowl that starts on Friday.
England move on to white-ball matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan before a five-Test series against India begins in August.
That's at a stretch.
To NZ fans,
India are much better than us at the moment.
You have a handy team full of spirit and enthusiasm.
I think you could actually beat them in English conditions, purely because you move your feet.
All the best!
Sorry we weren't better competition
All averaging in the low 30s at best, with poor 50/100 conversion rates. More worryingly, a number of them look technically deficient against high quality bowling.
Suppose that's what happens when the ECB de-prioritise the long form of the game.
Well done the Black Caps - such a well rounded and likeable unit.
Callapso Cricket
You deserve everything you achieve. Go on and win the WTC
Small proud nation who play sport the right way.
Well done to New Zealand. A classy team in so many respects. They play cricket like it should be played.