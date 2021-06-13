England v New Zealand: Tourists win by eight wickets to take series

By Stephan Shemilt

Second LV= Insurance Test, Edgbaston (day four of five)
England 303 (Burns 81, Lawrence 81*) & 122 (Wagner 3-18, Henry 3-36)
New Zealand 388 (Young 82, Conway 80, Taylor 80, Broad 4-48) & 41-2
New Zealand won by eight wickets
England's dismal second-Test defeat was confirmed inside an hour on the fourth morning at Edgbaston, giving New Zealand a 1-0 series win.

The home side lost their last wicket to the first ball of the day, Olly Stone edging behind off Trent Boult.

It meant New Zealand had only 38 runs to chase, which they did inside 11 overs to win by eight wickets.

England go down to their first home series defeat since 2014, when Sri Lanka won a two-match series 1-0.

It is New Zealand's first success in England in 22 years and leaves them in fine fettle heading into the World Test Championship final against India at the Ageas Bowl that starts on Friday.

England move on to white-ball matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan before a five-Test series against India begins in August.

  • Comment posted by Lirrix, today at 12:12

    Warm up?

    That's at a stretch.

    To NZ fans,
    India are much better than us at the moment.
    You have a handy team full of spirit and enthusiasm.
    I think you could actually beat them in English conditions, purely because you move your feet.

    All the best!

    Sorry we weren't better competition

  • Comment posted by ADM1406, today at 12:12

    A batting line up of Burns, Sibley, Crawley, Pope, Lawrence & Bracey in their current form wouldn't worry a decent over-50s local league bowling attack. And whoever told Bracey that he was a wicket-keeper? He's a joke. The whole lot of them are a disgrace and should be thoroughly ashamed to appear in public.

  • Comment posted by winnie, today at 12:12

    Here we go again ... “lessons will be learned blah blah bollocks...”

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 12:12

    How many of you think that England should’ve gone for the win in the 1st Test?

  • Comment posted by Zozza, today at 12:12

  • Comment posted by jk, today at 12:12

    Root and his mates actually get paid for impersonating professional cricketers ????

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 12:12

    All part of the "cunning plan" get it over and done with by lunch,a few beers this afternoon while watching the footie.

  • Comment posted by Ed Blake, today at 12:11

    Silverwood....remind what Test record he has? Not sure he is the right person to select Test class batsmen

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 12:11

    By any measure that was a total thrashing. New Zealand are a formidable cricket team, well drilled, well organised and play so intelligently.

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 12:11

  • Comment posted by C-Wyndham, today at 12:11

    England's top order (bar Root) is abysmal.

    All averaging in the low 30s at best, with poor 50/100 conversion rates. More worryingly, a number of them look technically deficient against high quality bowling.

    Suppose that's what happens when the ECB de-prioritise the long form of the game.

    Well done the Black Caps - such a well rounded and likeable unit.

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 12:11

    England's answer to 'calypso cricket':
    Callapso Cricket

  • Comment posted by rpb, today at 12:11

    Lets look at the positive side. We want have to watch anymore that dreadful man driving his piano up and down a road and trying to sing.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 12:11

    Congrats to the KIWIS

    You deserve everything you achieve. Go on and win the WTC

    Small proud nation who play sport the right way.

  • Comment posted by Wheatsheaf, today at 12:10

    Silverwood is not upto the job as coach and Root is not a captain. Add to that Burns,Sibley,Crawley,Pope and Bracey are just not test standard,then we look in a pretty poor way.Stokes and Buttler can only retrieve so much for the team.I fear a whitewash in Australia.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 12:10

    Selectors have a lot to answer for with not just the rotation policy but with how they decide some players are test standard. We have not had a capable batting side for 5 years now. Players selected with county batting averages of 30-33. That's a joke.

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 12:09

    England were truly pathetic and were put to the sword. We've all seen it too many times. England have lost their way in test cricket and unless they put out teir very best team they just aren't good enough. All credit to NZ who are a great team as well as having talented players, they can afford to chop and change.

  • Comment posted by BWFMS, today at 12:09

    Totally showed the Kiwis no respect picking to many second string players. Got what they deserved

  • Comment posted by Bigrock, today at 12:09

    I’m still struggling to understand why the IPL players needed resting??
    Well done to New Zealand. A classy team in so many respects. They play cricket like it should be played.

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 12:12

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      NZ IPL players seemed to get on alright didn't they.

  • Comment posted by balloon_knot, today at 12:09

    We were a fairly dismal second best to NZ in every aspect of the game.

