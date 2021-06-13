Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second LV= Insurance Test, Edgbaston (day four of five) England 303 (Burns 81, Lawrence 81*) & 122 (Wagner 3-18, Henry 3-36) New Zealand 388 (Young 82, Conway 80, Taylor 80, Broad 4-48) & 41-2 New Zealand won by eight wickets Scorecard

England's dismal second-Test defeat was confirmed inside an hour on the fourth morning at Edgbaston, giving New Zealand a 1-0 series win.

The home side lost their last wicket to the first ball of the day, Olly Stone edging behind off Trent Boult.

It meant New Zealand had only 38 runs to chase, which they did inside 11 overs to win by eight wickets.

England go down to their first home series defeat since 2014, when Sri Lanka won a two-match series 1-0.

It is New Zealand's first success in England in 22 years and leaves them in fine fettle heading into the World Test Championship final against India at the Ageas Bowl that starts on Friday.

England move on to white-ball matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan before a five-Test series against India begins in August.

